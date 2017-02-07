Shower Groping Suspect Ordered To Stay Away From UNC Campus

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – The man accused of groping a woman in a University of Northern Colorado dorm in Greeley has been ordered to stay away from the campus.
Carlos Alberto-Gallegos was arrested on Monday, three days after the victim says while showering in the dorm at UNC, a man got in and touched her inappropriately.
Alberto-Gallegos, 26, remains in custody at the Weld County Jail on $75,000 bond. He also cannot go on the UNC campus or have contact with the victim.
Police say Alberto-Gallegos followed a student into Wilson Hall and entered the women’s bathroom while a young student was showering.
She was able to get away and call campus police as the intruder fled.
Around the same time of the attack police say a man matching the intruder’s general description was inside the building. That man, later identified as Alberto-Gallegos, was arrested by police in Windsor on unrelated charges.
Alberto-Gallegos will be charged with second-degree burglary, unlawful sexual contact and invasion of privacy for the purpose of sexual gratification in connection with the incident at UNC.
After his arrest, police want to remind the campus community to avoid providing building access to strangers who lack permission to be inside secure areas.