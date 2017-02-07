Shower Groping Suspect Ordered To Stay Away From UNC Campus

February 7, 2017 3:27 PM
Filed Under: Carlos Alberto-Gallegos, Dennis Pumphrey, Greeley, University Of Northern Colorado, Wilson Hall

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – The man accused of groping a woman in a University of Northern Colorado dorm in Greeley has been ordered to stay away from the campus.

Carlos Alberto-Gallegos was arrested on Monday, three days after the victim says while showering in the dorm at UNC, a man got in and touched her inappropriately.

Carlos Alberto-Gallegos (credit: Weld County)

Alberto-Gallegos, 26, remains in custody at the Weld County Jail on $75,000 bond. He also cannot go on the UNC campus or have contact with the victim.

Police say Alberto-Gallegos followed a student into Wilson Hall and entered the women’s bathroom while a young student was showering.

(credit: UNC Police )

She was able to get away and call campus police as the intruder fled.

Around the same time of the attack police say a man matching the intruder’s general description was inside the building. That man, later identified as Alberto-Gallegos, was arrested by police in Windsor on unrelated charges.

(credit: UNC Police )

Alberto-Gallegos will be charged with second-degree burglary, unlawful sexual contact and invasion of privacy for the purpose of sexual gratification in connection with the incident at UNC.

Wilson Hall (credit: CBS)

Police believe Alberto-Gallegos followed a student into the residence hall.

After his arrest, police want to remind the campus community to avoid providing building access to strangers who lack permission to be inside secure areas.

