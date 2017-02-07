Schlereth: Broncos Would Be ‘Foolish’ Not To Explore Romo Possibility

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger and Joe Flacco.

Those are the four quarterbacks in the AFC who have led their teams to the Super Bowl in the past 14 years. It’s just those four experienced QBs.

Do any of the quarterbacks on the Broncos roster as it currently stands (Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian) have what it takes to lead their team to the championship game?

“You certainly don’t feel like you can,” said former Bronco Mark Schlereth on Xfinity Monday Live.

“I believe that you can get to the playoffs with the team that’s currently constructed if you fix the offensive line, you fix the running game, you get some tight ends. But can you get to the AFC and NFC championships without the quarterback, without ‘the guy’? I just don’t know that you can.”

With this season’s emergence of Dak Prescott at quarterback in Dallas, there’s a good likelihood the Cowboys are going to have to part ways with veteran quarterback Tony Romo.

So, with the young and inconsistent QBs the Broncos currently have, does pursuit of Romo make sense?

“I think that you would be foolish not to at least kick the tires, explore that,” Schlereth said.

Schlereth said it’s unlikely the Cowboys will trade Romo. A more likely scenario is that he gets cut.

“There’s no way anybody’s trading for Tony Romo. He’s too expensive. And I don’t know that you can renegotiate that contract. And I don’t know that you really want to give up draft picks for a Tony Romo.”

Schlereth said he feels that Romo could be “imperative to your success going forward” the way Brady, Manning and Roethlisberger have been.

“It just goes to show you how important that position is and how incumbent getting (to the Super Bowl) is on a guy that has that veteran savvy, that veteran experience,” he said.