Schlereth: Broncos Fans ‘Get A Piece’ Of Davis Hall Of Fame Selection

Three time Super Bowl champ Mark Schlereth joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial for Xfinity Monday Live this week.
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Former Bronco Mark Schlereth and Michael Spencer broke down Super Bowl LI, in which the New England Patriots came back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime.
“(Atlanta) dominated the first three quarters of that football game,” said Schlereth.
The Falcons led 28-3 in the 3rd quarterback before the Patriots scored 31 unanswered points.
“(The Patriots) were in a situation where it was four-down territory the whole time,” said Schlereth. “It changed the mentality of the New England Patriots, and obviously, you look at the Atlanta Falcons, they just didn’t adjust.”
This weekend was a big weekend for Broncos fans, and former Broncos players, with the news that Terrell Davis would be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Schlereth and Davis were teammates with the Broncos from 1995 to 2000.
“I think for all of us as Broncos fans, we get a piece of that story,” said Schlereth. “We get to go in with TD.”
“We were all invested,” said Schlereth of Davis’ 2,000-yard season. “For me, I feel like I get a little slice of the Hall of Fame.”
