Record Highs Possible Friday, Including Temps Around 70 In Denver

February 7, 2017 2:31 PM
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re looking for an excuse to play hooky from work or school then we might have what you’ve been looking for in our extended forecast.

The work week will end abnormally warm for this time of the year with highs well into the 60s and 70s across eastern Colorado.

Friday’s record high for Denver is 71 degrees set in 1951 and it looks like we’ll be within a degree or two of that by the afternoon.

Fire danger will remain elevated due to the dry, warm and windy conditions.

The mountains will be seasonal on Friday with another snowstorm set to arrive over the weekend.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

