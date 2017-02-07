‘Please Stop’: Tire Slashing Victims Plea For Vandals To Quit

By Tom Mustin

DENVER (CBS4)– Residents in one Stapleton neighborhood feel like they’re being targeted after more tires were slashed overnight, just hours after police issued a crime alert about dozens of other slashed tires in the same area.

“You can see right there where they put a knife into it.”

Christian Tarango showed us his slashed tire after another night of vandalism at the Northfield at Stapleton apartments.

“Since New Year’s this is the third time I’ve been hit. I had to miss work. Now I have to pay that too… another $100 right there,” he told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

About 4 a.m. Tuesday, Tarnago heard voices outside of his window. When he looked outside, he saw two teenagers race from the area on skateboards.

“I guess they’re just rolling through on their skateboards… popping them,” he said.

In all, 16 vehicles had their tires slashed in the apartment parking lot early Tuesday morning, the fourth time tires have been targeted at the affordable housing complex since January. Since New Year’s Eve, there have been more than 50 reports of vandalized tires in and around the Conservatory Green neighborhood in Stapleton.

One single mother, who didn’t want to be identified, has had three tires slashed.

She says that’s damage she and her fellow tenants can’t afford, “My son shouldn’t have to not be able to play basketball and my daughter not be able to go to gymnastics because I have to pay from their activities fees to buy tires every month.”

Tuesday afternoon, surveillance cameras were installed outside the building, and Denver police searched for clues.

But for Uber driver “Kelly” the damage has already been done, “I’ll have to work really late just to get extra money so I can pay for a tire.”

In the past few weeks, Kelly has spent $700 buying four new tires.

And with no leads and no suspects in the case, Kelly has a message for the elusive crooks, “Whoever is doing this, would you please stop. Please stop. It’s too much. We can’t handle this.”

The apartments are managed by the Ross Management Group .They say all tenants affected will receive a $100 discount on their rent this month and all late fees have been waived.

The suspects are described as teenagers. At least one is African-American, about 5-foot-8, with glasses.

The Ross Management Group issued this statement, “The safety and security of our residents is one of our top priorities and we sympathize with those whose property has been damaged in these recent incidents. This is why we had planned and are installing surveillance cameras throughout the property and further security measures are being evaluated. We are and will continue to work with law enforcement to keep our community a safe and family friendly neighborhood. – Northfield at Stapleton Apartments”

Additional Information From The Denver Police Department

Remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000. Call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867). Text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter the message, or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com; or use the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app which is immediately available as a free download on smartphones.

