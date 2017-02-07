Obama, Branson Compete In Watersports During Caribbean Getaway

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS (CBS4) – Former President Obama is taking the phrase “work hard, play hard” to heart.
The former president joined Sir Richard Branson in the British Virgin Islands kitesurfing and foilboarding, according to CBS News.
“One of the first stories Barack told me when he and Michelle arrived on Moskito Island was how, just before he became President, he had been surfing on a dangerous break in Hawaii,” Branson wrote in a blog post on Virgin’s website.
“When he came in from an exhilarating session, the new head of his security team turned to him and said: “This will be the last time you surf for eight years.” For the next eight years he didn’t have the chance to surf, enjoy watersports or do many of the things he loved.”
The pair set up a friendly challenge: Obama tried to learn to kitesurf before Branson learned to foilboard.
The president came out on top, spending two days learning the basics before hitting the waves.
“Finally, he put the board at his feet and gave it a go. Being the former president of America, there was lots of security around, but Barack was able to really relax and get into it,” Branson said.
The Caribbean getaway comes after the former first family spent time in Palm Springs, California. They are expected to live in Washington, D.C., until at least the end of Sasha’s high school career.