More Tires Slashed In Northfield

DENVER (CBS4) – More tires were slashed in Northfield, a Stapleton neighborhood that police in Denver say has been struck more than three dozen times.

After 38 tires were slashed while parked near East Northfield Boulevard and North Trenton Street near the Northfield Apartments in Conservatory Green in Stapleton, another 16 were slashed overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Some neighbors believe it’s a backlash from other neighbors who are upset with the affordable housing complex in that neighborhood. It’s the fourth time vehicles in the complex have been targeted.

Residents are concerned about their safety and believe the property management company should be doing more to prevent the vandalism.

The Ross Management Group told CBS4 they are working on installing security cameras. After the second incident of tire slashing, the company allowed tenants to pay their rent late with no fine.

One woman was in tears after she told CBS4’s Jamie Leary that this was the third time her tires have been slashed. As a single mother of two, she says the situation has become “unaffordable and unsafe.”

“What about our safety? That’s not fair,” said the woman.

When asked if there were any cameras installed in the complex, she replied, “No. They told us they were putting up cameras. The only camera that was put up is over the leasing office and that’s way back in the back.”

“The first time they slashed two tires, that was $200 a piece. The second time they slashed one, so another $200 for my son. So, in the last two months, $700,” said another victim.

One woman tried to get out of her lease but wasn’t allowed.

Police told CBS4 the incidents are under investigation but don’t have any leads at this time.

Additional Information From The Denver Police Department

