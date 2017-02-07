Moose, Calf To Be Relocated With Sleds

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Wildlife officers will try to relocate a moose and her calf because of growing concerns the animals are getting too close to people.
The moose and her offspring have made a home near the Steamboat Ski Area.
Officers will try to track them down and relocate them about 100 miles away. Wildlife officers are asking that the public keep away from the animals until they can be relocated.
“Stay away. The bottom line this is a very tricky operation. Our officers are going to be focused on protecting themselves and these moose,” said one wildlife officer.
Officers will use tarps and sleds to bring the animals off the mountain.