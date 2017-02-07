Latest Forecast: Pacific Moisture Brings Heavy Mountain Snow, Everything Misses Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A westerly flow in the atmosphere across the entire western region of the country will allow moisture to stream directly from the Pacific Ocean to the Rocky Mountains through Wednesday. This will result in periods of heavy, wet snow for the mountains along with gusty winds.
The same westerly flow will produce downslope for Denver and the Front Range resulting in mild, breezy, and mainly dry weather. The one exception to the dry forecast in the metro area is a slight chance for light rain from late Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning.
No measurable precipitation is expected and most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins will stay completely dry.
Mountain areas west and southwest of Vail Pass are expected to see the heaviest accumulation with 12-24 inches of total snowfall by late Wednesday around Aspen, Crested Butte, Vail, and Beaver Creek. Meanwhile the mountains of Summit County plus the Winter Park and Steamboat areas will likely see 8-16″ (above 9,000 feet). Mountain valleys will get a mix of wet snow and rain.
The snow will end in the mountains by Wednesday night before returning on Friday. And while it’s snowing in the mountains on Friday, Denver and the Front Range will experience the warmest weather so far this year.
