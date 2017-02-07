Teen Sentenced For Shooting Death Of Younger Brother

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4/AP) – A teenager who accidentally shot his younger brother to death while the two were handling a loaded handgun in their Aurora home has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and must either attend school or have a full-time job.
Prosecutors with the Adams County District Attorney’s Office say the teen, Jalecc Taylor, was sentenced Monday for the June 4 death of his 10-year-old brother, Anthony Jemel Hemmings-Taylor.
Taylor, who was 17 at the time, was charged as a juvenile. He pleaded guilty in November to negligent child abuse resulting in death and being a juvenile in possession of a handgun.
District Attorney Dave Young says Taylor essentially received a life sentence “because every day for the rest of his life he will be thinking about his brother.”
The family called it a tragic accident.
