Fort Carson Soldiers Get Super Bowl Surprise

February 7, 2017 8:19 PM
HOUSTON (CBS4) – Some Fort Carson soldiers got the surprise of a lifetime during the Super Bowl.

Corporal Trista Strauch and Sergeant Richard Morrill both call Colorado Springs home but are stationed in Poland.

Hyundai decided to treat them to a unique 360-degree game experience.

When the soldiers got to the booths, they were shocked to see their families in a suite at the game in Houston. The soldiers could even interact with their families.

Hyundai shot the surprise and interaction and edited it into a commercial that aired during the Super Bowl postgame coverage.

