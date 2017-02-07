Drivers Urged To Move Over For Emergency Vehicles

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado State Patrol is urging drivers to move over to allow for first responders to get through traffic.

Traffic-related incidents are the leading cause of death for on-duty law enforcement officers, fire, paramedics, maintenance workers and tow/recovery professionals.

A new campaign is urging drivers to move over because it’s the law in Colorado.

“We see it too often,” said Major Tim Keeton, Colorado State Patrol, in a statement. “Law enforcement officers and first responders work in dangerous traffic situations all the time, but drivers increase their risk of being hit when they zoom by and ignore the flashing lights and the law.”

According to recent data, 52 law enforcement officers were killed in traffic-related incidents nationwide in 2015, with 11 officers struck and killed outside their vehicles.

“Most drivers think that moving over is a just a courtesy and fail to Move Over,” she said. “It’s not optional, it’s the law, and that is why we will work to protect every first responder who has to stand on the side of the roadway, risking their lives to render aid to others,” said National Highway Traffic Safety Regional Administrator Gina Espinosa-Salcedo in a statement.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration partnered with the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Colorado State Patrol, the Federal Highway Administration, and the Towing and Recovery Association of Colorado for the campaign “Move Over. It’s the Law.”

“Every day law enforcement officers and CDOT maintenance workers risks their lives on our roadways,” said Shailen Bhatt, CDOT Executive Director. “As members of the public we must help mitigate the danger they face by moving over or slowing down when we see them on the side of the road.”