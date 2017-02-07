Deadly Shooting Takes Place At Light Rail Station

SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Denver are searching for at least one suspect in a fatal shooting at a light rail station.
The shooting took place at approximately 1 a.m. at the station at RTD Sheridan Boulevard, and train service was shut down for several hours afterwards while an investigation took place.
The victim was a male but his identity hasn’t been released.
A clerk at the gas station nearby at the corner of 10th and Sheridan told CBS4 he heard four gunshots go off.
“I was out here changing the trash bags in the cans and heard a gunshot,” said Ron Pruitt, who works for Sinclair. “The first shot ricocheted off metal and I was standing next to a metal post so I stood straight up and there were three more shots that followed right after.”
One person was arrested soon after police arrived, but officers said later that person wound up having nothing to do with the shooting. A warrant was out for his arrest, however, so police took him into custody.