Bill Would Abolish State-Run Health Insurance Exchange

February 7, 2017 9:12 AM
Filed Under: Affordable Care Act, Connect For Health Colorado, Health Insurance, Senate Finance Committee, State Capitol, State Legislature

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Republicans launch their opening attack on the health insurance exchange Tuesday.

Just don’t call it an attack on Obamacare.

A bill facing its first test in the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday afternoon would abolish the state-run health insurance exchange, called Connect For Health Colorado.

Sponsors say there’s no reason Colorado should pay for its own exchange when shoppers could simply use the federal insurance exchange, healthcare.gov.

But Democrats say they consider the bill a broadside attack on the federal Affordable Care Act. A group of protesters decried the bill last week.

So the measure has become a proxy fight over the health care law, even though both sides say they don’t know how federal action will affect the Colorado health insurance market.
Open enrollment ended last week.

