Construction On A-Basin Expansion To Begin This Summer

February 7, 2017 4:18 PM
Filed Under: Skiing, U.S. Forest Service, A-Basin, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, The Beavers, The Steep Gullies

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is moving ahead with expanding.

The ski area will increase by 468 acres of skiable terrain. Construction will start this summer with a new ski lift.

(credit: Arapahoe Basin/Camara Photography)

(credit: Arapahoe Basin/Camara Photography)

The environmental review has just been finished.

The expansion is called The Beavers and The Steep Gullies. It will include intermediate and expert runs.

(credit: A-Basin)

(credit: A-Basin)

There will also be a new summer activities area with challenge courses and a zipline.

Statement From The U.S. Forest Service

Project documents available for download can be found on the White River National Forest website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=41664 . Hardcopies may be reviewed at the Forest Supervisor’s Office in Glenwood Springs and the Dillon Ranger District office in Silverthorne.

Additional Resources

Track the ski and snowboard trails and lifts status across Colorado on Colorado Ski Country USA or on Vail Resorts’ Snow.com page

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

VIP EXPERIENCE
WATCH THE GRAMMYS, SUNDAY@6

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia