Construction On A-Basin Expansion To Begin This Summer

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is moving ahead with expanding.
The ski area will increase by 468 acres of skiable terrain. Construction will start this summer with a new ski lift.
The environmental review has just been finished.
The expansion is called The Beavers and The Steep Gullies. It will include intermediate and expert runs.
There will also be a new summer activities area with challenge courses and a zipline.
Statement From The U.S. Forest Service
Project documents available for download can be found on the White River National Forest website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=41664 . Hardcopies may be reviewed at the Forest Supervisor's Office in Glenwood Springs and the Dillon Ranger District office in Silverthorne.
