Woman Charged In Deadly Hit & Run Crash

February 6, 2017 3:24 PM
Filed Under: Ernestina Rosendo-Ponce, Federal Boulevard, Kentucky Avenue, Shuvonne Wickard, South Federal Boulevard

DENVER (CBS4)– A woman has been charged with causing a deadly crash and then driving away.

Ernestina Rosendo-Ponce has been charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to the Denver District Attorney, Rosendo-Ponce was the driver of a green Cadillac that crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of South Federal Boulevard and Kentucky Street.

Ernestina Rosendo-Ponce (credit: Denver DA)

The crash resulted in serious injuries to the driver of the second vehicle and the death of the second vehicle’s passenger, Shuvonne Wickard, 37.

It is alleged that Rosendo-Ponce was drinking prior to the crash and was participating in an exhibition of speed or street racing at the time of the crash.

Rosendo-Ponce remains in custody on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for a second advisement.

