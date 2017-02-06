Mother Of Slain Dispensary Guard Begs For Some Closure

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The mother of a marijuana dispensary security guard who was gunned down is urging anyone with information to come forward.

Travis Mason, a former U.S. Marine, was killed eight months ago and police have few leads.

“It makes me miss him. I wish I could have done something to protect him,” said Priscilla Dominguez, Mason’s mother.

It’s not uncommon for the mother of a Marine to know that the life of service comes with great risk. But Dominguez never thought her 24-year-old son would be killed at home guarding a pot dispensary.

“He mentioned several times that he wanted a bullet proof vest. And to this day that conversation runs through my head all the time,” she said.

Mason moved back to Denver with his wife and three children after four years in the Marines. He took the security job while waiting to test with the Denver Police Department. He worked at Green Heart only two weeks. His dream was to become an police officer.

“He was so excited. And he says, ‘Yeah, I get to go test, I get to go test on July 12,'” Dominguez said.

But Mason never made it to the police department testing. The dispensary was about to close for the night on June 18 when two masked men stormed in gunning Mason down inside. The robbers didn’t steal anything inside, but what they took from Dominquez and her family was priceless.

“It’s hard for us to get through every single day knowing that they’re walking around, living their lives and all of our lives have just been shattered,” she said.

Mason’ leaves behind his wife Samantha, their twins — Aiden and Daisy — who are four years old, and Julian, who is almost two.

“They know he’s in Heaven. They say, ‘My daddy is in Heaven. The bad guys took him,'” Dominquez said. “Sometimes Daisy will go outside and she’ll look up and try talking to him and say, ‘Daddy, Daddy.'”

Weeks after the murder, Aurora police released surveillance photos of the men believed to be suspects, but. there are still no arrests.

Dominguez urges anyone with information, even with the slightest detail, to call police.

“Please come forward. I’m begging you because we need justice. We need some closure. I want my grandkids to feel safe … that the bad guys who did this to daddy are caught,” she said. “I can go to work every day but my heart hurts. Sometimes I cry on the way to work. Sometimes I’m sitting at my desk and I have to get up and leave.

“I just want justice, I want closure, I want these guys behind bars; I want my family to know that this has come to an end and maybe we can have some kind of peace.”

Local businesses have generously added to the Crime Stoppers reward. It’s now $50,000.

LINK: Family Expenses for Travis Mason (GoFundMe)

Additional Information From The Aurora Police Department

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Agent Matthew Ingui with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at (303)739-6067. Tipsters also can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. By calling Crime Stoppers you can remain anonymous and be eligible for the reward,” an Aurora Police Press Release says.