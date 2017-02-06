COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Bronco Mark Schlereth. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Lawmaker Hits Panic Button To Test Security

February 6, 2017 3:27 PM

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota lawmaker whose committee was considering a bill to allow concealed guns in the Capitol says he hit a panic button during debate just to see how quickly authorities could respond.

Republican Rep. Larry Rhoden, who supports the legislation, said Monday the response time was about five minutes — longer than he’d thought it would be.

The Highway Patrol, which provides security at the Capitol, didn’t immediately comment on Rhoden’s action. During the hearing, Maj. Rick Miller testified against the legislation.

The House committee voted to approve the bill, which opens up carrying in the Capitol for people who have an enhanced carry permit. Similar legislation has failed in the past.

