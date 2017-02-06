COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Bronco Mark Schlereth. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Police Search For Serial Tire Slasher

February 6, 2017 1:06 PM
Filed Under: Conservatory Green, Crime Stoppers, East Northfield Boulevard, North Trenton Street, Northfield, Stapleton

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver need help catching a serial tire slasher who has struck more than three dozen times in one neighborhood.

Police have taken numerous reports of vehicle tires being slashed while parked near East Northfield Boulevard and North Trenton Street near the Northfield Apartments in Conservatory Green in Stapleton.

More than 38 vehicles have been targeted during the overnight hours.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

