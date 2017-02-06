Police Search For Man Who Beat Up Liquor Store Clerk

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver hope someone recognizes the suspect wanted for beating up a liquor store employee.
Police say the man pictured walked into Bungalow Liquors located at 3000 W. Alameda Avenue on Jan. 29 about 7 p.m.
He assaulted the clerk and caused serious bodily injury.
The man pictured is described as a white male with the tattoo “Abel” on his left forearm. There is also a tattoo on his right forearm.
Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.