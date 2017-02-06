Memorial Funds And Funeral Information For Scott Von Lanken

February 6, 2017 6:32 AM
Scott Von Lanken (credit CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Scott Von Lanken was killed on Jan. 31 outside Union Station. He was working as a security guard for RTD at the time of his murder.

RTD has set up a memorial fund to help his family. Contact the Rocky Mountain Law Enforcement Credit Union if you’d like to contribute by visiting rmlefcu.org or calling (303) 458-6660.

A GoFundMe page was also set up by Von Lanken’s fellow RTD officers.

Von Lanken’s funeral is scheduled for Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Resurrection Fellowship Church in Loveland.

