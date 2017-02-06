Latest Forecast: While Snow Piles Up In Mountains, Temperatures Climb In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A westerly flow in the atmosphere above Colorado will result in two very different types of weather. The mountains will get slammed with snow and wind in the coming days while Denver and the Front Range experiences breezy, mild, and mainly dry weather.
The one exception to the dry foreca
st for lower elevations comes Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Light rain may develop and briefly change into light snow. No accumulation is expected and any precipitation should end before the start of the Wednesday morning commute.
Otherwise generally quiet weather will prevail all week in the metro area with daytime highs and overnight lows staying far above normal for the second week in February. Our normal high is now 45° while the typical low in Denver is 17°.
Snow in the mountains will begin in earnest Monday afternoon and will continue through Wednesday afternoon. The mountains of Summit County as well as the Winter Park and Steamboat Springs areas will see 8-16 inches of snow. Mountain areas farther west and southwest including ski resorts like Vail, Beaver Creek, Aspen, Crested Butte, and Monarch will likely see 12-24 inches of total snow accumulation. All of these areas are under a Winter Storm Warning through Wednesday.
The San Jaun Mountains in southwest Colorado are under a Winter Weather Advisory for 6-12″ inches of snow around Telluride, Lake City, Ouray, and Silverton. Wolf Creek should see at least 5-10 inches.
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.