Indian Man’s Home Trashed With Poop, Eggs & Hate Messages

PEYTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The FBI is investigating a possible hate crime in Southern Colorado.
A home in in the town of Peyton was trashed over the weekend. Hateful messages were sprawled all over the home. Most of them were racial slurs aimed at the Indian homeowner.
The homeowner didn’t want to show his face on camera.
“We saw more than 50 papers stuck everywhere on our door, window, car — they smeared dog poop everywhere and they had thrown at least like 40 eggs on our walls on our ceilings, everywhere outside,” the man said.
The homeowner says despite the hate, he was reminded of compassion. He says his neighbors came together and completely cleaned up the house for him.
“About 10 percent of the messages were racial slur on us, ‘You brown or Indian shouldn’t be here,’ something like that,” he added. “So it was frightening.”
Authorities believe it was the work of group of people because of the all the damage.