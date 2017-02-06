COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Bronco Mark Schlereth. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Hearing Delayed On Modernizing Colorado’s Open Records Act

February 6, 2017 1:18 PM
Filed Under: Colorado's Open Records Act, John Kefalas, Open Records Act, Ray Scott, State Capitol, State Legislature

DENVER (AP) — A state Senate committee has postponed a hearing on a bill designed to modernize Colorado’s Open Records Act.

Republican Sen. Ray Scott of Grand Junction said the bill wouldn’t be heard Monday as scheduled. He didn’t announce a new date.

Scott chairs the state Senate, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee.

Democratic Sen. John Kefalas’ bill would require government agencies to release requested public records in their original or searchable data formats, like Excel spreadsheets. That would allow the public to easily analyze those records instead of having to thumb through unwieldy paper or PDF documents.

Scott’s committee killed a similar bill last year.

Colorado’s secretary of state’s office led a working group of journalists, government representatives, lawmakers and others before the legislative session to forge consensus legislation this year.

