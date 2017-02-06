Grass Fire Grows To 70 Acres In Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A two-alarm fire continues to burn in Douglas County.
The 70-acre fire is burning off Lake Gulch Road near Castle Rock. The fire was reported just about 12:30 p.m. Monday.
According to Karen Carter with the Castle Rock Fire Department, units with 68 personnel from Castle Rock, Franktown, Larkspur, South Metro, Jackson 105, and Douglas County OEM were on scene.
The fire spread into the grass and was burning in scrub oak as well. Light winds fueled the fire.
The fire was burning along a ridge near some homes but the Town of Castle Rock told CBS4 that no homes or animals were threatened.
Lake Gulch Road is closed. The cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical transformer. There are no injuries reported. Additionally, no animals or homes are threatened.