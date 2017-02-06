Funeral Begins For Slain Security Officer Scott Von Lanken

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Hundreds of friends, family and colleagues gathered Monday morning for the funeral for the man who was shot and killed in downtown Denver last week.

Scott Von Lanken was killed on Jan. 31 outside Union Station. He was working as a security guard for RTD at the time of his murder.

Von Lanken’s funeral began at 10:30 a.m. at Resurrection Fellowship Church in Loveland. Law enforcement from several agencies across Colorado along with Von Lanken’s colleagues from Allied Universal.

Von Lanken was a former police officer, a pastor and friend. His friends say he was passionate about serving his community.

“He’s one of those individuals who comes along once in a lifetime. He’s the type of individual who would give you the shirt off his back no matter what walk of life you come from. He’s just that type of individual. I wish I had 30 more like him,” said RTD Operations Manager Mike Pierce.

RTD has set up a memorial fund to help his family. Contact the Rocky Mountain Law Enforcement Credit Union if you’d like to contribute by visiting rmlefcu.org or calling (303) 458-6660.

A GoFundMe page was also set up by Von Lanken’s fellow RTD officers.

The suspect in the shooting, Joshua Cummings, remains in custody. a motive for the shooting has not been released.