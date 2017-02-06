COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Bronco Mark Schlereth. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Fort Carson Soldier Proposes At Homecoming

February 6, 2017 3:00 PM
Filed Under: Fort Carson, Homecoming Proposal, Misha Putnam, Ronald Boerner

FORT CARSON, Colo. (CBS4) – A soldier returning from deployment wasted no time.

On Friday, Specialist Ronald Boerner proposed to his girlfriend, Misha Putnam, who he hadn’t seen since March 2016, at his homecoming ceremony.

“I started planning when I was in Iraq with my buddies,” Boerner said. “We were doing missions and talking about our home lives and stuff. I just decided it was time for me to propose to her since we’ve been going on dating almost five years.”

“I was just coming to see him and pick him up,” Putnam said. “He’s tricky. I had no clue.”

Boerner’s mother was in on the plot, helping him figure out Putnam’s ring size while he was deployed.

The homecoming ceremony was held for about 70 Fort Carson Soldiers from the 282nd Engineer Company and the 244th Engineer Battalion, who were deployed to complete construction projects across Iraq and Kuwait in support of operations Resolute Support and Freedom’s Sentinel.

And oh, by the way, she said “Yes!”

