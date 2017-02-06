COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Bronco Mark Schlereth. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Ware May Be Pondering A Departure From Denver

February 6, 2017 8:29 AM
Filed Under: DeMarcus Ware, Denver Broncos

DENVER (The Sports Xchange/CBS4) – Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware is interested in returning to the Dallas Cowboys, according to a report.

The 34-year-old still owns a home in Dallas and has left the door open for a reunion next season with his former team, according to ESPN.

Ware “still feels strongly” about his current team, the Denver Broncos, according to the report. He has amassed 138 1/2 sacks and earned nine Pro Bowl bids during his 12 seasons.

Ware had 4.5 sacks in 10 games this year and is currently recovering from back surgery.

