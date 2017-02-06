Ware May Be Pondering A Departure From Denver

DENVER (The Sports Xchange/CBS4) – Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware is interested in returning to the Dallas Cowboys, according to a report.
The 34-year-old still owns a home in Dallas and has left the door open for a reunion next season with his former team, according to ESPN.
Ware “still feels strongly” about his current team, the Denver Broncos, according to the report. He has amassed 138 1/2 sacks and earned nine Pro Bowl bids during his 12 seasons.
Ware had 4.5 sacks in 10 games this year and is currently recovering from back surgery.