COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Bronco Mark Schlereth. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Broncos Throw Down For 2017 Season

February 6, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, Super Bowl, Tom Brady

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – It didn’t take long for the Broncos to react to New England’s Super Bowl victory.

Minutes, actually.

Shortly after the Patriots won in overtime, the Broncos were throwing down for next season, and fans were loving it.

The team tweeted out, simply, “2017. Let’s go.”

Broncos Country responded immediately, too, with one fan saying “we’re the only ones that can beat them.”

When challenged about that, another fan pointed out that, in fact, the Broncos are the only team which quarterback Tom Brady has a losing record against.

Trash talking aside, the Broncos are obviously chomping at the bit, eager to get back and win another Super Bowl following a disappointing year in which they missed the playoffs altogether.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

VIP EXPERIENCE
WATCH THE GRAMMYS, SUNDAY@6

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia