Broncos Throw Down For 2017 Season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – It didn’t take long for the Broncos to react to New England’s Super Bowl victory.
Minutes, actually.
Shortly after the Patriots won in overtime, the Broncos were throwing down for next season, and fans were loving it.
The team tweeted out, simply, “2017. Let’s go.”
Broncos Country responded immediately, too, with one fan saying “we’re the only ones that can beat them.”
When challenged about that, another fan pointed out that, in fact, the Broncos are the only team which quarterback Tom Brady has a losing record against.
Trash talking aside, the Broncos are obviously chomping at the bit, eager to get back and win another Super Bowl following a disappointing year in which they missed the playoffs altogether.