Best Lingerie Boutiques In Denver For Valentine’s Day Gifts

By: Alaina Brandenburger

With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, it’s time to search for the perfect gift. If you’re thinking of surprising your date with some sexy lingerie, there are plenty of boutiques in the Denver area with a variety of styles to suit your fancy. Many of them also sell other items to help make Valentine’s Day romantic and exceptional. Pop over to one or more of them and find something special for the one you love.

SOL Lingerie

3010 E. 6th Ave.

Denver, CO 80206

(303) 394-1060

www.sollingerie.com

For 20 years, SOL Lingerie has been a go-to for women in the metro area to find unique lingerie that fits. The store is staffed with expert bra fitters who can help you find the right garment for your needs. Its selection is vast and there are styles for people of many different tastes. Known for customer service, this shop is the perfect place to find staples that will accentuate your assets and make you feel feminine and confident.

Le Soutien

246 Milwaukee St.

Denver, CO 80206

(303) 377-0515

www.lesoutien.com

Another popular Cherry Creek North boutique, Le Soutien is the place to go for high-end pieces that will knock your date’s socks off. Its employees are experts in lingerie that can help you find a garment that fits and meets all of your needs. Whether you are shopping for a special occasion or everyday staples, there is a good chance that you can find it at this shop. Le Soutien is also known for amazing customer service, so if you’re looking for an item for someone else, they can help as well.



NV Boutique

8423 Park Meadows Centre Drive, Suite E175

Lone Tree, CO 80124

(720) 266-6099

www.nvboutique.com

Opened in 2013, NV Boutique is a relative newcomer to the market, but its selection of merchandise rivals many of the more well-known stores. NV Boutique offers a comfortable shopping experience to its customers with salespeople who are helpful but not pushy. The store has many quality brands at prices that are affordable. It also carries a selection of other gifts to make your night extra special.

Related: Top Florists For Valentine’s Day Flowers In Denver

Christina’s Luxuries

2425 Canyon Blvd., Suite 100

Boulder, CO 80302

(303) 443-2421

www.christinasluxuries.com

Carrying the latest and greatest from top brands including Calvin Klein, La Perla, Cosabella and more, Christina’s is the perfect spot to find a Valentine’s Day gift. Its employees are well versed in the world of lingerie and can help you find a great gift. Many of its products feature technology that helps to lift and shape, but traditionalists will appreciate the classic romantic styles. Christina’s Luxuries also carries robes, toiletries and other gifts.

Angelique Lingerie



8201 E. Pacific Place, Suite 607