Watch: Hockey Refs Dance To ‘Sweet Caroline’

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Everyone sings and dances to Neil Diamond when they’re at the game.
Everyone, including hockey referees, apparently.
During a break in the action of the Steamboat Wrangler hockey game Saturday night, “Sweet Caroline” came on over the PA.
“The entire stadium was singing, but what was great was that the referees were dancing as well,” said Shannon Lukens, who posted the video to YouTube.
Side note: Lukens is the woman in black who’s dancing in between the referees.
The Wrangler’s went on to beat the Pikes Peak Miners, 2-1.