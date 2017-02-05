Von Miller Part Of Important Anti-Bullying Message

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broncos linebacker Von Miller is one of several high-profile athletes to appear in an anti-bullying video.
Olympian Michael Phelps, basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns, NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, and former baseball player Derek Jeter are also in the video, reading messages sent to them.
“You know, even though I could make it as big as possible, I just choose to not empower it…not to give it life,” Miller says in the video, which was posted Saturday, referencing messages he’s received.
The video ends with the message that it is okay to reach for help, and that “we all need to stand up for each other.”
The Players’ Tribune was founded by Jeter with the aim to “provide unique insight into the daily sports conversation.”