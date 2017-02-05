Several People Escape Raging House Fire

February 5, 2017 6:19 PM
Filed Under: House Fire, Larimer County, Loveland, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – An overnight blaze destroyed a home on the west side of downtown Loveland.

The Loveland Fire Rescue Authority responded to the incident, saying flames were shooting out of the roof and attic upon their arrival.

LFRA posted to Facebook that all of the occupants made it out safely, and that there were no injuries sustained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Berthoud Fire, Thompson Valley EMS, Loveland Police, and the Loveland Emergency Communications center assisted.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

LOVE LUZIA 'ENCHANTING ESCAPE TO MEXICO' FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES
GIRLS & SCIENCE

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia