Several People Escape Raging House Fire

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – An overnight blaze destroyed a home on the west side of downtown Loveland.
The Loveland Fire Rescue Authority responded to the incident, saying flames were shooting out of the roof and attic upon their arrival.
LFRA posted to Facebook that all of the occupants made it out safely, and that there were no injuries sustained.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Berthoud Fire, Thompson Valley EMS, Loveland Police, and the Loveland Emergency Communications center assisted.