Public Help Sought In 2 Car Arson Incidents

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – January ended with a pair of arson investigations in the High Country, and detectives are asking for the public to help them solve the case.

Investigators with Frisco, Silverthorne, and Lake Dillon Fire Rescue are working to solve two car fires they believe were deliberately set.

According to a release from police, the separate vehicle fires were set within a short time of each other on the night of Jan. 30, or very early on the 31st.

A van was parked at 171 West 9th Street in Silverthorne and was destroyed by the flames. Another car in Frisco parked at 1127 9000 Dived Road was also damaged.

“Arson is a very serious crime that endangers firefighters and the public alike and costs each of us in insurance premiums and firefighting and investigation costs. This is a crime against all of us,” Lake Dillon Fire Chief Jeff Berino said in a media release.

Investigators are asking drivers to lock their vehicles when parked.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call Lake Dillon Fire Investigator Kim McDonald at (970) 262-5203; or Frisco Police Department at (970) 668-3579; or Silverthorne Police Department at (970) 262-7320.

Additionally, tips may be provided to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s Arson Hotline at 1-877-89-ARSON.

