Person Who Drove Vehicle At Police Shot And Killed

February 5, 2017 4:06 PM
Filed Under: Officer-Involved Shooting, Pueblo, Pueblo County, Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Pueblo police have shot and killed a person who backed a vehicle into a police car and then drove toward officers.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports the shooting occurred early Sunday while police were attempting to take a wanted person into custody in the city’s south side.

A police statement says officers fired shots when the person drove his vehicle at them.

No further details were released. The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident team is investigating the incident.

