Person Who Drove Vehicle At Police Shot And Killed

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Pueblo police have shot and killed a person who backed a vehicle into a police car and then drove toward officers.
The Pueblo Chieftain reports the shooting occurred early Sunday while police were attempting to take a wanted person into custody in the city’s south side.
A police statement says officers fired shots when the person drove his vehicle at them.
No further details were released. The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident team is investigating the incident.
