Latest Forecast: Lots Of Warmth Before Next Cold Front

DENVER (CBS4) – Our February warming trend is hanging in over the eastern half of Colorado. High pressure is slowly trucking from Nevada into the central Rockies bringing in warming Chinook winds across the Front Range and Eastern Plains boosting temperatures as high as 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.
There is also a bit of moisture pushing in from the west so there may be a few snow showers in the mountains early on Sunday along with the wind. Looking ahead there will be a cold front that starts to move into the state on Monday. This will ramp up the snow in the mountains to get the week started. There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect for all of the western mountains Monday morning through Wednesday noon. Some spots may see 1 to 2 feet of snow by Wednesday afternoon!
