DPD Hosts Final ‘Use Of Force’ Meeting

February 5, 2017 3:14 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police Chief Robert White says he’s listening.

He hosted a third meeting Saturday, taking public input on the department’s “Use of Force” policy.

DPD was criticized for updating their policy in the past without listening to public opinion.

As a response, the department set up three meetings with the community.

Chief White says the goal is to protect the sanctity of life.

“Even those individuals that are creating a threat to those officers, or to you as citizens, we want them to go somewhere at the end of the day – whether it’s court, judge, or wherever – other than the end of a bullet by a police officer.”

DPD’s new policy will include guidelines for officers to de-escalate situations before using force.

The final draft is expected to go into effect late this month or in early March.

