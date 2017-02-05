DPD Hosts Final ‘Use Of Force’ Meeting

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police Chief Robert White says he’s listening.
He hosted a third meeting Saturday, taking public input on the department’s “Use of Force” policy.
DPD was criticized for updating their policy in the past without listening to public opinion.
As a response, the department set up three meetings with the community.
Chief White says the goal is to protect the sanctity of life.
“Even those individuals that are creating a threat to those officers, or to you as citizens, we want them to go somewhere at the end of the day – whether it’s court, judge, or wherever – other than the end of a bullet by a police officer.”
DPD’s new policy will include guidelines for officers to de-escalate situations before using force.
The final draft is expected to go into effect late this month or in early March.