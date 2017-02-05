2 Men Wanted For Damaging Parking Gate

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (CBS4) – Two men are wanted for damaging a parking exit gate.
They were caught on camera at about 5 p.m. Saturday, according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, who is asking for the public’s help in identifying the two suspects.
They are wanted for questioning in relation to damaging property and theft of services at the Beaver Creek Elk parking lot.
The suspects are described as two white males who appear to be about 5’8″ to 5’10” tall and in their twenties.
One suspect has short brown hair, and is wearing a grey hoodie with an unknown logo, black pants, and brown shoes.
The second suspect has dark hair, a short beard, and is wearing a red stocking cap with a dark pullover with a white snowflake or star on the left breast, tan or white pants, and dark shoes that may be boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 328-8500.
If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect, you could earn up to a $1,000 reward from the Crime Stoppers.