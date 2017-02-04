Latest Forecast: Mild With Wind East, Wind With Snow West

DENVER (CBS4) – Our weekend weather pattern is bringing in strong westerly winds across the central Rockies. This will bring dramatically different weather to the west and mountains compared to the eastern half of Colorado.
For Denver and the eastern plains the westerly winds will be warming temperatures to above normal levels. In fact, the Mile High City may make it to 60 degrees with mostly sunny skies.
For the mountains strong winds will really kick up during the early part of Saturday. Some gusts may get up around 50 mph in the morning and then weakening as the afternoon goes on. This flow is also, producing snow in the mountains that will be heaviest in the morning and decreasing by late afternoon.
