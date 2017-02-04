Animal Lover Won’t Be Throwing This Honor To The Dogs

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s one of the most prestigious competitions in the world and a woman from Evergreen has been selected to take part in it.

CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann met the newest judge of this year’s Westminster Dog Show.

“I love dogs, horses and birds and lizards and all sorts of stuff,” said Joyce Vanek.

Vanek has always had a love for animals, especially dogs. Soon she’ll have a front row seat to see some of the best dogs in the world because she is one of 30 selected judges for the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

“Very, very excited! I can’t wait to see all these glorious dogs,” she said.

Vanek turned her love for dogs into her career when she was in college, raising and showing breeds like miniature schnauzers and Portuguese water dogs.

“I know I have at least 100 champions and performance title dogs behind me.”

That’s just part of her long list of qualifications to be a judge in what she calls the Super Bowl of dog shows.

“It’s a very prestigious show.”

At this year’s competition, Vanek is judging the working breeds — like those that guard homes and livestock.

“You look into those beautiful faces and you just melt because there’s so many gorgeous, gorgeous expressions on the dog and that’s key.”

Vanek has judged dog shows for more than 20 years, but this is the first time she’ll take the grand stage.

“It’s not nervousness as much as just excited to be in Madison Square Garden.”

See Vanek in action when this year’s Westminster Dog Show airs beginning Feb. 13.