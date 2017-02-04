Police Respond To Rumors Of Authorities Checking Immigration Statuses

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Longmont police are responding to online rumors that authorities were checking for immigration papers.
A post on Facebook claimed an official from the Department of Homeland Security Federal Protective Service was stopping drivers near Trail Ridge Middle School and asking drivers about their immigration status.. Longmont police checked into it and say that claim is false.
A federal worker was apparently just stopped in a marked car at the light when a picture was taken.
“These stories and rumors are not accurate and completely unsubstantiated. Longmont Public Safety has talked with regional officials from the Federal Protective Service and learned an FPS employee resides in Longmont and drives a marked FPS vehicle. The photo being circulated was taken as the employee traveled to work and appears to have been stopped at an intersection when the photo was taken,” Deputy Chief Jeff Satur said in a statement.
Additional Information From The Longmont Police Department
The FPS does not investigate immigration status. The Federal Protective Service protects Federal Facilities, their occupants, and visitors by providing law enforce-ment and protective security services.