Wildfire Threatens Homes In Elbert County

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Sheriff’s deputies were evacuating multiple homes due to a brush fire in Elbert County Saturday afternoon.
The fire was burning more than 20 acres in the Chaparall neighborhood.
It’s not clear how many people were affected but the flames were about a quarter mile away from homes around 5 p.m.
At least five agencies were on scene.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.