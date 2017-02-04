CU Chancellor Apologizes For Delayed Reaction To Domestic Abuse

BOULDER, Colo. (AP/CBS4) – The chancellor of the University of Colorado is apologizing for the university’s failure to act quickly enough when it learned of domestic abuse allegations against assistant coach Joseph Tumpkin.
Chancellor Philip DiStefano issued a statement Friday saying he, athletic director Rick George and football coach Mike MacIntyre wanted to apologize to the victim.
The statement indicated the coach and athletic director learned of the allegations in mid-December, but Tumpkin still coached during a Dec. 29 bowl game. Officials said Tumpkin wasn’t suspended until Jan. 6 because no criminal charges had been filed. He was forced to resign on Jan. 27. He faces numerous felony assault charges.
DiStefano’s statement said the university should have responded to the woman with information about what actions it could take and to offer her support. He said the allegations also should have been forwarded to the university’s office of Institutional Equity and Compliance.
