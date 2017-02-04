1 Vote: Khalil Mack Edges Von Miller For Top Defensive Player

February 4, 2017 5:34 PM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Khalil Mack, NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Oakland Raiders, Von Miller

HOUSTON (AP) – Oakland’s All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack has won the 2016 Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, edging last season’s Super Bowl MVP, Von Miller, by one vote.

Mack drew 18 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the NFL. Denver linebacker Miller was next at 17 in balloting announced Saturday night.

Khalil Mack #52 of the Oakland Raiders scores after intercepting Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter of their NFL game on November 27, 2016 in Oakland, California.

Khalil Mack (Photo Credit: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Mack was, by far, the standout player on a Raiders defense that ranked only 26th overall. He had 11 sacks, took part in 73 tackles, forced five fumbles and recovered three, and even had an interception for a touchdown. He’s the second Oakland defender to win the award; cornerback Lester Hayes got it in 1980.

Miller also had a big year with 13½ sacks, 78 tackles and three forced fumbles for the fourth-rated Broncos.

– By BARRY WILNER, AP Sports Writer

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

LOVE LUZIA 'ENCHANTING ESCAPE TO MEXICO' FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES
GIRLS & SCIENCE

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia