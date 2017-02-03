Wrestling Coach Fired After Controversial Video Surfaces

February 3, 2017 7:32 PM
Filed Under: Chaparral High School, Douglas County, Rocky Johnson

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A wrestling coach at Chaparral High School has been fired after a controversial video was handed over to the school.

The video shows what some are calling a prank and others are calling hazing, on a freshman member of the wrestling team at the high school in Douglas County.

The student is shown being blindfolded before attempting a “sit-up” into another teammate’s naked buttocks.

The Douglas County School District told CBS4 that the coach, Rocky Johnson, is no longer with the school.

“The Douglas County School District does not tolerate inappropriate conduct by staff members,” said Douglas County School District spokeswoman Paula Hans.

