Victim Escapes After Being Beaten, Shot

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Arvada arrested eight people, including two adults and six juveniles, for an alleged abduction, shooting and burglary where the victim escaped.

The suspects have been arrested on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery and other charges.

Investigators say the 18-year-old victim was lured into a stolen vehicle by an acquaintance on Jan. 27. Once in the vehicle he was severely assaulted as all the suspects took turns punching him in the face and struck in the face several times with a handgun. He was repeatedly threatened.

“It was hard not knowing we weren’t there to protect him and he’s there and it was only him,” said the victim’s father who did not want to be identified.

The beatings continued at Faversham Park. The suspects forced the victim to disrobe and turn over all his belongings which included an iPhone 6S, Nike shoes and an ATM card. The also took photographs of him once he was naked.

His clothes were thrown out of the vehicle as they continued to drive.

One suspect told police the attack was retaliation for a fight the victim had been in earlier.

“I know he’s thinking, ‘What did I do wrong? I wouldn’t have met this person… If I wouldn’t have done this none if this would have happened,'” said the victim’s father.

The suspects then returned to the victim’s home in Arvada where they burglarized the residence and then stole two other motor vehicles, a 2012 Chevy Malibu and a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder. The suspects also took several electronics including TVs, a DVD player, an Xbox, computers, several debit and credit cards and a purse.

“Bad things could have happened in our house. Once that happened bad things would have happened to him outside the house when he was being held,” said the victim’s father.

The victim was later shot in the leg before the suspects dumped him on the side of U.S. Highway 36 near Pecos Street. He was afraid they were going to shoot him again so he jumped a Jersey Barrier and hid. After the suspects drove away, he walked, naked and covered in blood, to a nearby motel, the Venture Inn, where he asked the clerk to call for help.

The lead detective said the victim was reluctant to tell police who was involved because he feared being killed by them or that they would kill his family. The victim also believes he was set up to be beaten and robbed.

The adult suspects have been identified as Alaya Lovato, 18, and Anthony Villegas, 18. The photos of the adult suspects are not being released because of the investigation.