Trump Begins Weekend At Florida Estate

February 3, 2017 3:13 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is spending his first weekend at his Florida estate since taking office two weeks ago.

Trump arrived Friday afternoon at the airport in West Palm Beach and was greeted by his wife, first lady Melania Trump, before the short drive to his Mar-a-Lago estate in nearby Palm Beach.

Trump traveled with a handful of staff, including chief of staff Reince Priebus.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says Trump will spend the weekend meeting with advisers to plan “another big week of action on behalf of the American people.”

On Monday, before returning to Washington, Trump plans to visit U.S. Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.

CentCom oversees U.S. military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, among other regions of the world.

