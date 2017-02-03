Puppies Welcome DIA Passengers In ‘Puppy Bowl’

DENVER (CBS4)– Passengers at Denver International Airport were greeted with fuzzy cuddles on Friday for the second year of the Puppy Bowl.
DIA partnered with the Dumb Friends League for the event.
Six puppies and dogs from the airport’s Canine Therapy Squad greeted passengers in the center of the Jeppesen Terminal.
“People love puppies and this is an awesome opportunity for us to do something special for our passengers and our travelers and people love it! They love coming out here, they love seeing the puppies, and we love having them,” said DIA spokeswoman Daria Serna.
The six puppies who were at DIA will be available for adoption at the Dumb Friends League starting Monday.