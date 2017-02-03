New Effort To Stop More Development In Centennial

February 3, 2017 9:34 PM
Filed Under: Arapahoe Road, Centennial

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– There’s a new effort underway to stop new development in Centennial. Some people don’t want to see any more car dealerships, drive-thrus, or gas stations along Arapahoe Road.

The area specifically targeted in the campaign is along Arapahoe Road from South Yosemite east to Parker Road.

A group of citizens called “The Centennial Neighborhood Coalition” says they’ve collected more than 5,000 signatures and submitted it to the city in December 2016.

They want the City of Centennial to stick to its comprehensive plan and revert back to the original land development code.

The Centennial City Council will address the issue during Monday’s meeting.

