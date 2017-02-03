Latest Forecast: Another Icy Start, Improving Weather On The Way

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Freezing drizzle, fog, and very light snow will have an impact on the Friday morning commute. Roads will be slick especially on secondary and neighborhood streets. Some of the ice is leftover from Thursday morning.

The lowest cloud cover should lift by late morning on Friday and partial clearing is expected Friday afternoon. High temperatures will largely depend on much clearing occurs as well as the direction of the wind which will be very variable. But most locations around Denver should reach into at least the mid 30s (above freezing for the first time since Tuesday). Farther north is may stay colder around Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley with highs in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

After the light wintry precipitation ends, it will then be dry through early next week in the metro area. It will also turn considerably warmer with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

In the mountains, Friday will be mainly dry but windy. The wind will get even stronger Friday night into Saturday in the mountains with gusts reaching 50 mph. More snow will develop during the same periods up with up 3″ inches Friday night and up to 4″ of additional snow on Saturday. Power weekend!

